Correction Notice Regarding Ex-Dividend Date

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX:CG) announced today a correction to its news release issued earlier today entitled "Centerra Gold Announces Dividend of C$0.04 per share". The correct ex-dividend date will be April 7, 2020 rather than April 6, 2020 as previously stated.



Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

