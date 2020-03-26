PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

CARMEL, Ind., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)), today announced that management has scheduled its quarterly conference call for Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET (New York time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Results will be released after the close of the financial markets on May 5, 2020, and will be available on the company's website at www.protectiveinsurance.com upon release.



To participate via teleconference, investors may dial 1-877-705-6003 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-493-6725 (International or local) at least five minutes prior to the beginning of the call. A replay of the call will be available through May 13, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 13701107.

Investors and interested parties may also listen to the call via a live webcast, accessible on the company's website via a link at the top of the main Investor Relations page. To participate in the webcast, please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on this site until November 6, 2020. The webcast may be accessed directly at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138811.

About the Company

Protective Insurance Corporation (the "Company"), based in Carmel, Indiana, is a property-casualty insurer specializing in marketing and underwriting property, liability and workers' compensation coverage for trucking and commercial automobile fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors.

Forward-looking statements in this report are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's annual report for its full statement regarding forward-looking information.

Investor Contact: John Barnett

(317) 429-2554

investors@protectiveinsurance.com

