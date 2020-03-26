Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Globe Newswire  
March 26, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

CARMEL, Ind., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)), today announced that management has scheduled its quarterly conference call for Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET (New York time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Results will be released after the close of the financial markets on May 5, 2020, and will be available on the company's website at www.protectiveinsurance.com upon release.

To participate via teleconference, investors may dial 1-877-705-6003 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-493-6725 (International or local) at least five minutes prior to the beginning of the call.  A replay of the call will be available through May 13, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 13701107.

Investors and interested parties may also listen to the call via a live webcast, accessible on the company's website via a link at the top of the main Investor Relations page.  To participate in the webcast, please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.  The webcast will be archived on this site until November 6, 2020.  The webcast may be accessed directly at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138811.

About the Company

Protective Insurance Corporation (the "Company"), based in Carmel, Indiana, is a property-casualty insurer specializing in marketing and underwriting property, liability and workers' compensation coverage for trucking and commercial automobile fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. 

Forward-looking statements in this report are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  Readers are encouraged to review the Company's annual report for its full statement regarding forward-looking information.

Investor Contact:  John Barnett
(317) 429-2554
investors@protectiveinsurance.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga