Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, March 30, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to review its results on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com . The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784

International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063

Conference ID #: 5881638

