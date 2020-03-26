Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

-- Fourth Quarter Results Reflect Positive Comps at Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer --

ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year ended February 1, 2020. Consolidated net sales were $297.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $298.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Earnings on a GAAP basis were $0.90 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to $0.99 per share in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted earnings increased to $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $1.08 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Full fiscal year consolidated net sales increased to $1.123 billion in fiscal 2019 compared to $1.107 billion in fiscal 2018. Full fiscal year earnings per share on a GAAP basis increased to $4.05 compared to $3.94 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $4.32 per share in both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.

Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the people who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, as well as everyone who is working to protect and serve impacted communities. During these unprecedented times, our priority is and will continue to be the health and well-being of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we live and work. We have broadly and successfully implemented work from home capabilities and our stores and restaurants are temporarily closed. We have also taken decisive actions which leverage the strength of our balance sheet and our prowess in e-commerce and digital."

"Looking back on fiscal 2019, our consolidated results somewhat mask the important progress that was made in our critically important direct to consumer businesses. Fourth quarter comparable sales increased 4%, marking our 12th consecutive quarter of positive gains. For the year, comps also increased 4%, driven by e-commerce, our fastest growing channel, which grew 10% and represented 23% of our total sales. In fiscal 2019, our wholesale sales declined as those retailers continued to face strategic challenges, with sales to department stores representing only 11% of our consolidated revenue."

Mr. Chubb continued, "Through early March, both Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer were off to a great start in the spring selling season. Our e-commerce businesses were strong, and our stores were doing well, as traffic held in resorts, lifestyle centers and on prestigious street fronts, where most of our stores are located. As we began to feel the impact of COVID-19 over the last few weeks, we have had to make significant changes in how we operate our business. Our strength in digital has played a critical role in allowing us to continue to deliver our brands' messages and compelling product collections to our customers. To mitigate inventory risks, we are working with our suppliers on forward orders and redeveloping our merchandising and marketing plans for future seasons."

Mr. Chubb concluded, "While COVID-19 has created a great deal of near-term uncertainty, we are well-positioned to handle the challenges ahead thanks to our strong balance sheet and liquidity and our advanced digital capabilities that keep us closely connected to the consumer. And most importantly, I want to acknowledge our teams of talented, hard-working and resilient men and women, many of whose lives are being disrupted in ways we couldn't have imagined a few weeks ago. Ultimately, it's the character and the quality of our people that will help us navigate these troubled times and achieve long-term success."

Consolidated Operating Results

Fourth quarter fiscal 2019 net sales decreased to $297.6 million compared to $298.5 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales increased 4% representing the Company's 12th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. The increase in the direct to consumer channels was offset by a reduction in sales in Lanier Apparel. For the full 2019 fiscal year, net sales increased to $1.123 billion compared to $1.107 billion in the prior year, including a 4% comparable sales increase.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased to $166.4 million compared to $164.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 80 basis points to 55.9% driven by gross margin improvement at Lilly Pulitzer. Adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 90 basis points to 56.2% compared to 55.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Gross profit for the full year was $645.0 million compared to $637.1 million in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year was 57.4% compared to 57.5% in fiscal 2018 on a GAAP basis, and 57.6% compared to 57.7% in fiscal 2018 on an adjusted basis.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, SG&A was $148.7 million, or 50.0% of net sales, compared to $145.8 million, or 48.8% of net sales, in the prior year's fourth quarter. For the full year, SG&A was $566.1 million, or 50.4% of net sales, compared to $560.5 million, or 50.6% of net sales, in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, royalties and other operating income were $3.4 million, comparable to the prior year period. Royalties and other operating income for the full year were $14.9 million compared to $14.0 million in fiscal 2018.

Operating income in the fourth quarter was $21.1 million compared to $22.0 million in the same period of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $24.7 million compared to $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For the full 2019 fiscal year, operating income was $93.7 million compared to $90.6 million in fiscal 2018. For the full year, on an adjusted basis, operating income was $99.1 million in fiscal 2019 compared to $98.2 million in the prior year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.1 million compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Interest expense for the full year was $1.2 million compared to $2.3 million in fiscal 2018.

The Company's tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 27.0% compared to 22.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For the full year, the Company's tax rate was 25.9% compared to 24.9% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Inventory decreased to $152.2 million at February 1, 2020 from $160.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease was primarily due to better aligned inventory levels for core programs and a reduced number of weeks of inventory on hand in replenishment programs.

As of February 1, 2020, the Company had $52.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and no borrowings under its $325 million asset-based revolving credit agreement compared to $8.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $13.0 million of borrowings at the end of fiscal 2018. The Company ended fiscal 2019 with $322 million of unused availability under this facility.

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2019 were $37.4 million compared to $37.0 million in fiscal 2018. Capital expenditures primarily consisted of investments in information technology initiatives, new retail stores and Marlin Bars, and investments to remodel existing retail stores and restaurants.

In the full 2019 fiscal year, cash provided by operating activities was $121.9 million and free cash flow was $84.5 million. The Company paid dividends of $25.2 million in fiscal 2019.

Actions in Response to COVID-19

The Company has taken several actions in response to the disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company temporarily closed all of its North American retail stores and restaurants on March 17th, is furloughing a significant number of employees, and has broadly implemented a strategy for associates in its corporate and brand offices to work remotely. In addition, various other reductions in the Company's expense structure and capital expenditure plans have been taken.

During March 2020, as a proactive measure to bolster its cash position and maintain maximum liquidity in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company has drawn down $200 million of its $325 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, a reduction from the previous level of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2020. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing a financial outlook for fiscal 2020 at this time.

Conference Call

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .

Basis of Presentation

All financial results included in this release, unless otherwise noted, are from continuing operations and all per share amounts are on a diluted basis. Effective February 3, 2019, the Company adopted the new lease accounting guidance, which resulted in a significant increase in its reported assets and liabilities. The adoption of the new lease accounting guidance did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated statements of operations or consolidated statements of cash flows.

Comparable Sales

The Company's disclosures about comparable sales include sales from its full-price retail stores and e-commerce sites, excluding sales associated with e-commerce flash clearance sales.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company's ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release. These reconciliations present adjusted operating results information for certain historical periods.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) February 1, February 2, 2020

2019

ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,460 $ 8,327 Receivables, net 58,724 69,037 Inventories, net 152,229 160,656 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,413 31,768 Total Current Assets $ 288,826 $ 269,788 Property and equipment, net 191,517 192,576 Intangible assets, net 175,005 176,176 Goodwill 66,578 66,621 Operating lease assets 287,181 — Other non-current assets, net 24,262 22,093 Total Assets $ 1,033,369 $ 727,254 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 65,491 $ 81,612 Accrued compensation 19,363 24,226 Current operating lease liabilities 50,198 — Other accrued expenses and liabilities 42,727 36,371 Total Current Liabilities $ 177,779 $ 142,209 Long-term debt — 12,993 Non-current operating lease liabilities 291,886 — Other non-current liabilities 18,566 75,286 Deferred taxes 16,540 18,411 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 17,040 16,959 Additional paid-in capital 149,426 142,976 Retained earnings 366,793 323,515 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,661 ) (5,095 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 528,598 $ 478,355 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,033,369 $ 727,254





Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Net sales $ 297,596 $ 298,535 $ 1,122,790 $ 1,107,466 Cost of goods sold 131,203 134,133 477,823 470,342 Gross profit $ 166,393 $ 164,402 $ 644,967 $ 637,124 SG&A 148,701 145,761 566,149 560,508 Royalties and other operating income 3,388 3,360 14,857 13,976 Operating income $ 21,080 $ 22,001 $ 93,675 $ 90,592 Interest expense, net 74 411 1,245 2,283 Earnings before income taxes $ 21,006 $ 21,590 $ 92,430 $ 88,309 Income taxes 5,674 4,911 23,937 22,018 Net earnings $ 15,332 $ 16,679 $ 68,493 $ 66,291 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.00 $ 4.09 $ 3.97 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.99 $ 4.05 $ 3.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,779 16,698 16,756 16,678 Diluted 16,965 16,890 16,914 16,842 Dividends declared per share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 1.48 $ 1.36





Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 68,493 $ 66,291 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 39,116 39,880 Amortization of intangible assets 1,171 2,610 Equity compensation expense 7,620 7,327 Amortization of deferred financing costs 384 424 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 431 970 Deferred income taxes (1,973 ) 2,927 Changes in working capital, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net 10,271 (1,560 ) Inventories, net 8,187 (36,518 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 606 5,848 Current liabilities (14,282 ) 5,081 Other non-current assets, net (283,335 ) 2,286 Other non-current liabilities 285,237 811 Cash provided by operating activities $ 121,926 $ 96,377 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (354 ) Purchases of property and equipment (37,421 ) (37,043 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (37,421 ) $ (37,397 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of revolving credit arrangements (122,241 ) (290,526 ) Proceeds from revolving credit arrangements 109,248 257,710 Deferred financing costs paid (952 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,639 1,456 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (2,728 ) (2,351 ) Cash dividends declared and paid (25,215 ) (23,054 ) Other financing activities (1,049 ) — Cash used in financing activities $ (41,298 ) $ (56,765 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 43,207 $ 2,215 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 926 (231 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 8,327 6,343 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 52,460 $ 8,327





Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter AS REPORTED Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

% Change Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

% Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 196.0 $ 192.4 1.9 % $ 676.7 $ 675.4 0.2 % Gross profit $ 118.7 $ 117.5 1.0 % $ 413.2 $ 413.5 (0.1 )% Gross margin 60.6 % 61.1 % 61.1 % 61.2 % Operating income $ 22.5 $ 23.4 (3.5 )% $ 53.2 $ 53.1 0.1 % Operating margin 11.5 % 12.1 % 7.9 % 7.9 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 64.9 $ 63.8 1.7 % $ 284.7 $ 272.3 4.6 % Gross profit $ 36.3 $ 32.6 11.4 % $ 174.6 $ 165.5 5.5 % Gross margin 56.0 % 51.1 % 61.3 % 60.8 % Operating income $ 5.1 $ 3.4 49.4 % $ 51.8 $ 47.2 9.6 % Operating margin 7.9 % 5.4 % 18.2 % 17.3 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 20.4 $ 27.7 (26.3 )% $ 97.3 $ 100.5 (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 4.2 $ 8.0 (47.0 )% $ 26.3 $ 28.8 (8.9 )% Gross margin 20.7 % 28.8 % 27.0 % 28.7 % Operating (loss) income $ (1.9 ) $ 1.6 (219.2 )% $ 1.5 $ 5.1 (71.0 )% Operating margin (9.4 )% 5.8 % 1.5 % 5.0 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 10.7 $ 10.5 1.9 % $ 46.4 $ 45.2 2.6 % Gross profit $ 5.1 $ 5.3 (3.1 )% $ 22.8 $ 22.6 0.9 % Gross margin 47.6 % 50.1 % 49.1 % 49.9 % Operating income $ 0.7 $ 1.3 (46.4 )% $ 5.6 $ 5.7 (1.9 )% Operating margin 6.3 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.5 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 5.6 $ 4.2 34.3 % $ 17.8 $ 14.1 26.2 % Gross profit $ 2.1 $ 1.1 86.4 % $ 8.1 $ 6.8 20.2 % Operating loss $ (5.3 ) $ (7.6 ) 30.5 % $ (18.3 ) $ (20.5 ) 10.5 % Consolidated Net sales $ 297.6 $ 298.5 (0.3 )% $ 1,122.8 $ 1,107.5 1.4 % Gross profit $ 166.4 $ 164.4 1.2 % $ 645.0 $ 637.1 1.2 % Gross margin 55.9 % 55.1 % 57.4 % 57.5 % SG&A $ 148.7 $ 145.8 2.0 % $ 566.1 $ 560.5 1.0 % SG&A as % of net sales 50.0 % 48.8 % 50.4 % 50.6 % Operating income $ 21.1 $ 22.0 (4.2 )% $ 93.7 $ 90.6 3.4 % Operating margin 7.1 % 7.4 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Earnings before income taxes $ 21.0 $ 21.6 (2.7 )% $ 92.4 $ 88.3 4.7 % Net earnings $ 15.3 $ 16.7 (8.1 )% $ 68.5 $ 66.3 3.3 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 0.90 $ 0.99 (9.1 )% $ 4.05 $ 3.94 2.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17.0 16.9 0.4 % 16.9 16.8 0.4 %





Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 % Change Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 % Change LIFO adjustments in Corporate and Other(1) $ 0.6 $ 0.7 $ 1.5 $ 0.8 Tommy Bahama Japan inventory markdown charges(2) $ 0.2 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.5 Inventory step-up charges in Corporate and Other(3) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 Amortization of Tommy Bahama Canada intangible assets(4) $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.0 $ 1.4 Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets (5) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(6) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Tommy Bahama Japan SG&A charges(7) $ 2.2 $ 0.0 $ 2.8 $ 3.2 TBBC change in fair value of contingent consideration (8) $ 0.4 $ 1.0 $ 0.4 $ 1.0 Impact of income taxes(9) $ (0.5 ) $ (0.5 ) $ (0.8 ) $ (1.1 ) Adjustment to net earnings(10) $ 3.1 $ 1.6 $ 4.6 $ 6.5 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 196.0 $ 192.4 1.9 % $ 676.7 $ 675.4 0.2 % Gross profit $ 118.9 $ 117.5 1.2 % $ 413.4 $ 413.9 (0.1 )% Gross margin 60.6 % 61.1 % 61.1 % 61.3 % Operating income $ 24.9 $ 23.6 5.5 % $ 56.2 $ 58.2 (3.5 )% Operating margin 12.7 % 12.3 % 8.3 % 8.6 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 64.9 63.8 1.7 % $ 284.7 $ 272.3 4.6 % Gross profit $ 36.3 32.6 11.4 % $ 174.6 $ 165.5 5.5 % Gross margin 56.0 % 51.1 % 61.3 % 60.8 % Operating income $ 5.2 3.5 47.5 % $ 52.1 $ 47.6 9.4 % Operating margin 8.0 % 5.5 % 18.3 % 17.5 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 20.4 $ 27.7 (26.3 )% $ 97.3 $ 100.5 (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 4.2 $ 8.0 (47.0 )% $ 26.3 $ 28.8 (8.9 )% Gross margin 20.7 % 28.8 % 27.0 % 28.7 % Operating (loss) income $ (1.9 ) $ 1.6 (219.2 )% $ 1.5 $ 5.1 (71.0 )% Operating margin (9.4 )% 5.8 % 1.5 % 5.0 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 10.7 $ 10.5 1.9 % $ 46.4 $ 45.2 2.6 % Gross profit $ 5.1 $ 5.3 (3.1 )% $ 22.8 $ 22.6 0.9 % Gross margin 47.6 % 50.1 % 49.1 % 49.9 % Operating income $ 0.8 $ 1.3 (43.8 )% $ 5.8 $ 6.0 (1.8 )% Operating margin 7.0 % 12.7 % 12.6 % 13.2 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 5.6 $ 4.2 34.3 % $ 17.8 $ 14.1 26.2 % Gross profit $ 2.7 $ 1.8 52.7 % $ 9.6 $ 7.7 24.6 % Operating loss $ (4.2 ) $ (6.0 ) 29.4 % $ (16.5 ) $ (18.6 ) 11.5 % Consolidated Net sales $ 297.6 $ 298.5 (0.3 )% $ 1,122.8 $ 1,107.5 1.4 % Gross profit $ 167.2 $ 165.1 1.3 % $ 646.6 $ 638.5 1.3 % Gross margin 56.2 % 55.3 % 57.6 % 57.7 % SG&A $ 145.9 $ 144.4 1.1 % $ 562.3 $ 554.3 1.5 % SG&A as % of net sales 49.0 % 48.4 % 50.1 % 50.0 % Operating income $ 24.7 $ 24.1 2.6 % $ 99.1 $ 98.2 0.9 % Operating margin 8.3 % 8.1 % 8.8 % 8.9 % Earnings before income taxes $ 24.6 $ 23.6 4.0 % $ 97.9 $ 95.9 2.0 % Net earnings $ 18.5 $ 18.3 1.1 % $ 73.1 $ 72.8 0.4 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 1.09 $ 1.08 0.9 % $ 4.32 $ 4.32 — %





Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Actual Guidance(11) Actual Actual Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 0.90 $ 1.00-1.15 $ 0.99 $ 4.05 $ 3.94 LIFO adjustments(12) 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.06 0.03 Inventory step-up charges(13) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(14) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.11 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(15) 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.16 0.19 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(16) 0.02 0.00 0.04 0.02 0.04 As adjusted(10) $ 1.09 $ 1.01-1.16 $ 1.08 $ 4.32 $ 4.32 (1) LIFO adjustments in Corporate and Other represent the impact on cost of goods sold resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. (2) Tommy Bahama Japan inventory markdown charges represent the inventory markdown impact on cost of goods sold resulting from the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations. These charges are included in cost of goods sold in Tommy Bahama. (3) Inventory step-up charges in Corporate and Other represent the impact of purchase accounting adjustments resulting from the step-up of inventory at acquisition related to the acquisition of TBBC. These charges are included in cost of goods sold in Corporate and Other. (4) Amortization of Tommy Bahama Canada intangible assets represents the amortization related to the intangible assets acquired as part of the Tommy Bahama Canada acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (5) Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets represents the amortization related to the intangible assets acquired as part of Lilly Pulitzer's acquisition of certain Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores. These charges are included in SG&A in Lilly Pulitzer. (6) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to the intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Southern Tide. (7) Tommy Bahama Japan SG&A charges represents the SG&A impact of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations, consisting of lease termination fees, premises reinstatement, severance, foreign currency charges and non-cash asset impairment charges. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (8) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact related to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. (9) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the applicable estimated effective tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction, before any discrete items. (10) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (11) Guidance as issued on December 11, 2019. (12) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per diluted share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments are reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (13) Inventory step-up charges represent the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per diluted share resulting from inventory step-up charges related to the acquisition of TBBC. (14) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per diluted share resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Tommy Bahama Canada, Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store and Southern Tide acquisitions. (15) Tommy Bahama Japan charges represent the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per diluted share resulting from the charges related to the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations. (16) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per diluted share relating to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition.



