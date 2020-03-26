Block & Leviton LLP Continues to Investigate Bruker Corp. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, continues to investigate potential claims against Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) and certain of its officers for potential securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the company's Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019. As a result of this news, the company's share price dropped significantly.

Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced that the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 would be delayed pending completion of the internal investigation, and the Company's "ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures."

Then, on March 5, 2020, Bruker announced that it had received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that Bruker was not in compliance with listing requirements due to its failure to timely file its annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Bruker common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at jake@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/brkr .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: jake@blockesq.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockesq.com