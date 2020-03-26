SCYNEXIS to Virtually Present on the Candida Auris Treatment Landscape at the 22nd Annual Superbugs and Superdrugs Conference 2020

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Dr. Nkechi Azie, SCYNEXIS's VP of Clinical Development will deliver a live presentation on the Candida auris treatment landscape at the 22nd Annual Superbugs and Superdrugs Conference 2020, taking place virtually on March 30th and 31st.

Presentation Details:

Title: Candida auris: rise of a superbug Time/Date: 11:40 AM GMT on Monday, March 30, 2020 Topic: The presentation will provide an overview of the growing threat of a new multidrug-resistant fungal species, Candida auris, and potential treatment options including the Company's lead candidate, ibrexafungerp. Access: Meeting Portal

"Candida auris is unlike any fungal infection we have seen in the past. It is difficult to identify and frequently resistant to at least two of the three available antifungal drug classes. It can persist on surfaces in healthcare settings, spreads easily between hospitalized patients, and is particularly deadly for immunocompromised patients," said Nkechi Azie, M.D. "The exchange of knowledge within the medical and scientific community is an important first step to addressing the urgent threat posed by the Candida auris superbug."

Marco Taglietti, M.D., president and chief executive officer of SCYNEXIS added, "Candida auris is more likely to affect patients who have weakened immune systems from serious illnesses such as blood cancers or those recovering from organ transplants. Our goal is to develop a powerful yet tolerable antifungal therapy to overcome Candida auris infections. We are currently enrolling patients with Candida auris infections in our global Phase 3 CARES study of oral ibrexafungerp, a potent, broad-spectrum antifungal with activity against even multidrug-resistant pathogens. Ibrexafungerp belongs to a novel class of antifungals, with the potential to be the first new class approved in 20 years."

About Candida auris

Candida auris or C. auris, a fungal strain first reported in 2009, has been linked to invasive fungal infections in more than 35 countries to date. In the U.S., over 3,000 patients have been reported to be infected or colonized by Candida auris since 2016, with the number of infected patients doubling in the past year. Candida auris has been declared an "Urgent Threat" to public health by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its report, Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States, 2019. Candida auris is not like any fungus seen to date globally, as it is highly transmissible and can spread from patient to patient and surface to patient. It has led to outbreaks in hospitals across the world as it is difficult to eliminate once it has infiltrated a hospital. In some countries Candida auris has become the second most identified Candida isolate in patients with candidemia. The CDC estimates that infections with Candida auris are associated with a mortality rate of up to 60% and that some strains of this species of Candida have proven to be resistant to all three major classes of antifungal drugs, rendering treatment difficult. This type of broad resistance to approved antifungal agents has not been observed in other species of Candida. For more information, please see the CDC website on Candida auris .

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an investigational antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, the 'fungerps'. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and IV formulations. Ibrexafungerp is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia), invasive aspergillosis (IA) and vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of people worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

