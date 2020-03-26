Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Postpones Annual General Meeting

Globe Newswire  
March 26, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company") (TSX:SRHI) today announced that the annual general meeting ("AGM") scheduled for May 13, 2020 is postponed as a consequence of the COVID-19 virus.

A notice for a rescheduled AGM will be announced in due course for the holding of an AGM before the end of June 2020.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on the natural resource industry. SRHI is currently focused on expanding its copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its legacy investments. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed under a services contract by a team of resource professionals and its business and investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

Investor contact information:

Michael Harrison
Interim CEO and Director
(416) 543-8487
mharrison@sprott.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga