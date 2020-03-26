Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Postpones Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company") (TSX:SRHI) today announced that the annual general meeting ("AGM") scheduled for May 13, 2020 is postponed as a consequence of the COVID-19 virus.



A notice for a rescheduled AGM will be announced in due course for the holding of an AGM before the end of June 2020.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on the natural resource industry. SRHI is currently focused on expanding its copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its legacy investments. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed under a services contract by a team of resource professionals and its business and investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

Investor contact information: