Liteye Earns Additional CUAS Contract as Part of Critical US Defense Industrial Base

Centennial, Colorado, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc, a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), announced the receipt of an add-on specialty production order for $3M. The contract will ensure delivery of hardware for US Government urgent requirements during this unprecedented time dealing with COVID-19.

The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is identified as a Critical Infrastructure Sector by the Department of Homeland Security.

"This contract, and the recent deliveries of Liteye's US configured AUDS system continues a three-year run of consistent performance, delivering life-saving technology to our warfighters," said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. "This order from the US Government, and designation as part of the Defense Industrial Base Sector during this difficult time is an example of the trust Liteye has garnered with the US Government to deliver much needed capability."

"Liteye is operating at full capability and has NOT been impacted. We are taking all appropriate steps to mitigate risk to employees while ensuring Liteye can meet ALL customer demands," said Geyer

While many companies are already feeling the economic impact, the recent contract award and previously delivered product to the US Government, positions Liteye to remain a stable and trusted leader within the Defense Industrial Base. COVID-19 is having a dramatic and dynamic impact on our lives, businesses and on the global economy. Liteye Systems is committed to lead through this pandemic, and related recovery, and take aggressive action to mitigate the impacts on employees while meeting the needs of Customers.

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

