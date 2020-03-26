HUD Secretary, FHA Commissioner Provide Coronavirus Update in Podcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson along with Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner Brian Montgomery are guests on Episode #203 of The Brian Buffini Show podcast. This podcast is part of a special series that Brian Buffini has created to help real estate professionals and consumers survive the uncertainty of the national crisis related to coronavirus. Last week, The Brian Buffini Show featured an interview with Dr. Lawrence Yun, economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

In this exclusive podcast interview with Carson and Montgomery, several current issues impacting the real estate industry were discussed. As a member of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, Carson still believes that, "This too will pass. It will come and it will go." He also voiced confidence in the fundamentals of the real estate market, "They are still strong. I think once this is all over you're going to see a continuation of improvement."

Montgomery spoke about steps that FHA has taken to reassure homeowners, "No one should lose their home as a result of this. We collectively hit the pause button for at least 60 days for the foreclosure moratorium and there will be other things announced here fairly soon." A hint that FHA has more assistance in the works.

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Ben Carson was the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at The Johns Hopkins Center for Children. On March 2, 2017, Dr. Carson was sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Currently, he serves on the President's Coronavirus Task Force. Brian Montgomery is the HUD Assistant Secretary for Housing and the Federal Housing Commissioner, a position he has held twice under three different administrations.

The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched in 2016 and quickly jumped to the #2 position in the Apple Podcasts business category. For over four years, the podcast has been providing real estate professionals and consumers with Brian's Irish wit and profound insights, along with the views of his informative guests. Since its release, The Brian Buffini Show has topped eight million downloads in more than 178 countries and remains one of the top business podcasts in the world.

What: "The Home of the Brave: An Interview with Dr. Ben Carson HUD Secretary and Brian Montgomery FHA Commissioner"

Who: Dr. Ben Carson, HUD Secretary and Brian Montgomery, FHA Commissioner

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific



About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation's top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to "live the good life." His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, "The Emigrant Edge." Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

