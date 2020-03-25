Market Overview

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
KALISPELL, Mont., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 25, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 140 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2020, to owners of record on April 7, 2020.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier's website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact:  Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

