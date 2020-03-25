Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altimmune to Announce Year End 2019 Financial Results on March 27

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and host a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Conference Call Details
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-423-9813
International: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13701071
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138792

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.             

Contacts:  
Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450 617-430-7577
wbrown@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga