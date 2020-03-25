Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

San Diego based StoryCloud introduces a nationwide 100% remote digital deposition platform for law firms and insurance carriers.

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The new normal is health, safety, isolation, and business continuity," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud. "In order to survive and thrive in this new reality, StoryCloud has developed a 100% remote deposition platform. No one, including the highly trained notarized digital reporter, physically shares the same room."

For more than four years, StoryCloud has been the market leader with the most consistent, reliable and highly acclaimed digital deposition platform. More than 500 law firms, and the nation's largest insurance carriers, trust StoryCloud to deliver solutions that meet their needs.

The platform offers 100% remote depositions, redundant real-time cloud-based monitors and extremely accurate transcripts using artificial intelligence and human digital reporters.

About StoryCloud
StoryCloud is the leading provider of digital deposition reporting solutions for law firms and insurance carriers. We utilize highly trained digital reporters, artificial intelligence and traditional court reporters to deliver extremely accurate, low-cost deposition transcripts. For more information, visit www.storycloud.co.

Contact Information
StoryCloud, Inc.
info@storycloud.co
(866) 787-6774

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga