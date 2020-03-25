Neuromodulation Devices Market to Hit USD 9.34 Billion by 2026; Increasing Patient Population Worldwide to Feed Market Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neuromodulation devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Steady climb in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe will be a key factor fueling the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS), and Others), By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".

Chronic conditions or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as sleep apnea and epilepsy, can be understood as complications in health that affect the normal functioning of an individual over a prolonged period of time. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that NCDs are responsible for nearly 60% of global deaths every year and account for roughly 43% of global burden of disease. According to the WHO, these conditions will account for 73% of deaths worldwide by 2020, with approximately 79% of deaths occurring in emerging economies. Thus, the need for effective therapies is escalating and neurostimulation devices are being seriously considered as a viable treatment for chronic conditions.



The neuromodulation devices market report states that the value of this market was at USD 4.51 billion in 2018. Along with this, the report shares the following insights:

In-depth understanding of the market drivers and challenges;

Detailed study of the various market segments and their influence on the market growth;

Exhaustive research into the regional prospects of the market; and

Microscopic analysis of the competitive dynamics shaping the market trends.

Market Trend

Potential for Treating Depression to Up the Demand for Neurostimulation Devices

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders characterized by mood swings and emotional instability. Worldwide, the WHO estimates, around 264 million people are suffering from depression. In extreme cases, depression can give birth to suicidal thoughts and as per the WHO's statistics, close to 800,000 die from suicide annually. Conventional medication has not had the desired effect in treating this condition. As a result, many psychologists and doctors are increasingly recommending non-invasive, neurostimulation therapies, which are driving the neuromodulation devices market trends. For example, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is performed on treatment-resistant depression patients, which involves passing an electric current through scalp to induce a mild cerebral seizure while the patient is under general anesthesia. Neuromodulation of this kind is witnessing rising demand as the incidence of depression grows.





Regional Dynamics

Widespread Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Fuel the Market in North America

With a market size of USD 2.10 billion in 2018, North America is set to dominate the neuromodulation devices market share in the forthcoming years, mainly on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition to this, availability and accessibility to advanced treatments will further propel the market in the region.

In Europe, a robust healthcare infrastructure will provide the necessary foundation for this market to grow and expand, with active support from regulatory authorities in the continent. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR owing to increasing per capita health spending and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, untapped regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will present several opportunities for players, the neurostimulation devices market analysis states.

Competitive Landscape

Supportive Regulatory Milieu to Make Competition Fierce

Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are tacitly promoting innovative solutions for treating chronic conditions that are proliferating across the globe. This has given the required stimulus for market players to step up their research activities and develop novel products for patients.



List of Companies Covered in the Neuromodulation Devices Market Research Report are:

NeuroPace, Inc.

Neuronetics

Abbott

electroCore, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic



Others.







Industry Developments:

September 2019: Abbott, the US-based healthcare bigwig, received FDA clearance for Proclaim XR™, the company's novel neurostimulation system for treating patients with chronic pain. The system is designed to deliver the company's BurstDR™ stimulation waveform in low doses to change pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain.

November 2018: The US FDA green lit gammaCore™, the New Jersey-based bioelectric medical company electroCore's non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device, with a 501 (k) approval. The device is engineered for adjunctive use in the treatment of cluster headache in adult patients.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Trends Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Key Disease Indications, Key Countries/ Region Technology Advances, Non-invasive Devices Recent Product Approvals, Key Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Invasive Non-invasive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!



