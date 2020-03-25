HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Investors Who Have Suffered $100K+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Class Action Deadlines Established

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now . A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: May 3, 2019 – Feb. 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and investor disclosures, as well as the accuracy of its financial statements.

Specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (a) material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting, (b) deficiencies in the Company's disclosure controls and procedures, and (c) resulting misstatements in the Company's financial reports.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Feb. 27, 2020, when Gulfport disclosed that its 3Q 2019 financial statements contained material misstatements. Gulfport admitted it (1) understated its accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) by $553 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $553 million, (3) overstated its net income by $436 million, and had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

This news drove the price of Gulfport shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Gulfport intentionally misled investors with its admittedly faulty asset and expense accounting," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

