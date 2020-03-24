Balmoral Resources Ltd. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order with Respect to Proposed Acquisition by Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM) ("Wallbridge") and Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR, OTCQX:BALMF) ("Balmoral") (collectively the "Parties") announced that Balmoral has been granted an interim order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Interim Order") in connection with the previously announced ( see NR20-04, March, 2, 2020 ) business combination between the Parties. The Interim Order authorizes Balmoral to proceed with various matters, including the holding of a special meeting of Balmoral securityholders to consider and vote on the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Proposed Transaction") whereby Wallbridge proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Balmoral.



The Proposed Transaction

On March 2, 2020 the Parties entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") whereby, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, Wallbridge will acquire all of the Balmoral common shares on the basis of 0.71 of a Wallbridge common share for each Balmoral common share.

Benefits of the Transaction

The Proposed Transaction will result in one of the best financed junior exploration and development companies in Canada. It will combine the gold and nickel assets of the two companies, including the Parties' highly prospective district scale gold exploration and development projects in Quebec along the Detour Gold Trend, under one management team to more efficiently move them forward. Further information on the benefits to the Wallbridge and Balmoral shareholders can be found in the joint press release dated March 2, 2020 filed on each of the Parties' respective SEDAR profiles – www.sedar.ca and websites.

Balmoral Special Meeting

The special meeting of the Balmoral securityholders to consider and vote on the Proposed Transaction will be held on May 7, 2020 in Vancouver B.C., subject to any changes which may result from the current global pandemic situation (none of which are currently contemplated). The record date for the meeting has been set as March 27, 2020. Additional information concerning the Proposed Transaction and the special meeting of Balmoral securityholders will be included in a management information circular which will be mailed to securityholders in early April. Additional information with respect to the circular and the special meeting will be posted on the Balmoral website at www.balmoralresources.com as they become available.

About Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, in an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with currently planned 100,000 to 120,000 metre exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 metres of drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 16.5% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

The Proposed Transaction secures for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. The transaction also significantly expands Wallbridge's land holdings in Quebec along the Detour Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to 739.0 km2), improving the Company's potential for further discoveries in this under-explored belt.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd.

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company's flagship Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource-stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit. Employing a drill-focused exploration style in one of the world's preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

For further information shareholders with questions should contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited:

Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO,

Tel: (705) 682-9297 ext. 251,

Email: mkord@wallbridgemining.com ;

Brian Penny, Chief Financial Officer,

Tel: (416) 716-8346,

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

Balmoral Resources Limited:

Darin Wagner, P. Geo., M.Sc. President and CEO,

Tel: (604) 638-5816

Email: dwagner@balmoralresources.com

John Foulkes, B.Sc., B.Ed., Vice-President Corporate Development & Officer,

Tel: (604) 638-5815

Email: jfoulkes@balmoralresources.com

