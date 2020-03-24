Jamie Secor to Lead Kinsale's Commercial Property Division

RICHMOND, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Kinsale Insurance Company announced today Jamie Secor's promotion to Division Manager – Commercial Property. Clay Rhoades, Kinsale Senior Vice President, stated: "Jamie has played an important role in the growth and refinement of our property division. We have great confidence in Jamie and her ability to build and enhance our property operation."



Ms. Secor has held several underwriting positons of increasing responsibility within Kinsale since 2010. She has also held positions with CapSpecialty, James River Insurance Company, and Virginia Farm Bureau. She earned a B.A. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance, and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter designations.

Ms. Secor is an employee of Kinsale Management, Inc., the management services company of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. The Commercial Property Division is part of Kinsale Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

