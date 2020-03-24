Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX)

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RTIX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of RTI between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RTI investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of RTI during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 22, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.