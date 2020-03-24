TTPH, TCO, LM, and WLTW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, DE., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TTPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' agreement to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and one contingent value right for each share of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Taubman's agreement to be acquired by Simon Property Group, Inc. Shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-taubman-centers-inc .

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Legg Mason's agreement to be acquired by Franklin Resources, Inc. Shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legg-mason-inc .

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ GS: WLTW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Willis Towers Watson's agreement to be acquired by Aon plc. Shareholders of Willis Towers Watson will receive 1.08 shares of Aon plc for each share of Willis Towers Watson owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-willis-towers-watson .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

