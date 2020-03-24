TERP, ETFC, GCAP, and FG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TERP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TerraForm's agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.381 units of Brookfield for each share of TerraForm owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-terraform-power-inc .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE's agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation .

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital's agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc .

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FGL Holdings' agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Shareholders of FGL Holdings will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock for each share of FGL Holdings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fgl-holdings .

