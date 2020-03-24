Norwegian Cruise Line Investor Class Action Alert: Shareholders Who Bought Shares After February 20 And Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton

BOSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings, Ltd. ("Norwegian") (NYSE:NCLH) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2020. Investors who purchased Norwegian shares between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020 (the "Class Period") should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, was detected in the city of Wuhan, China. Since, the virus has spread to nearly every country worldwide and has had a significant impact on the cruise industry, with reports of canceled trips and half-empty ships.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that during the Class Period, Norwegian issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thereby endangering the lives of both the Company's customers and its crew members; and as a result, that Norwegian's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis, at all relevant times.

The truth began to come to light on March 11, 2020, when the Miami New Times reported in an article entitled "Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Mislead Potential Customers About Coronavirus" that published emails from a Norwegian employee showing that Norwegian directed its sales staff to lie to customers regarding COVID-19. This article, and others like it that were published on March 12, 2020, also revealed the financial impact that the COVID-19 outbreak was causing on Norwegian and its employees.

As a result, Norwegian's share price plummeted. Between March 10 and March 12, 2020, the stock price fell by over 50%.

Norwegian investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Norwegian common stock between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020 may, no later than May 11, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the Class.

