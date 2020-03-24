Cosmeceuticals Market to Rise at 8.9% CAGR till 2026 Driven by Massive Investments in Product R&D, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmeceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 73.73 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing investment in the R&D of newer products will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectable and Others), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 37.41 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Cosmeceuticals are products that are inclusive of normal cosmetics and a few pharmaceuticals. The primary purpose behind the use of these products is the need for enhancing body appearance. These functions are carried out by the antioxidants used in the cosmeceuticals products. Recent advances in manufacturing as well as ingredients of these products will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing adoption of visually appealing aesthetics, coupled with the availability of cosmeceuticals at a low cost, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has boded well for the market in recent years and will continue to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had a massive impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the huge potential held by the products, several large scale companies are looking o invest more in the research and development of newer products. Moreover, major companies are looking to acquire small and medium enterprises, with a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, Shiseido announced that it has completed the acquisition of ‘Drunk Elephant.' The company possesses an attractive portfolio of clean clinical skincare products. This acquisition will not only help the company grow, but will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investments by Major Companies Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing blood screening market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific holds the highest market share, driven by the huge demand for these products in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 18.32 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America and the Middle East and Africa will witness moderate growth in the coming years.

List of the companies that are operating in the Cosmeceuticals Market include:

L'Oréal

Beiersdorf Global

Croda International Plc

Allergan

Avon

BASF SE

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble

Elementis

Others

Industry Developments:

April 2019: L'Oréal is planning to acquire and merge with companies that offer a range of make-up and skin care products to enhance its existing portfolio of skin care products.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Others Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview: Trends in Cosmeceuticals Market Snapshot of Active Ingredients Used in Cosmeceuticals New Product Launch Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Skin Care Anti Ageing Skin Whitening Sun Protection Professional Skincare Anti-Acne Others Hair Care Hair Growth Anti Dandruff Others Injectables Botox Dermal fillers Other Injectables Others Lip Care Tooth Whitening Anti Cellulite/Body Slimming Preparations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

Pharmacy/Drug Stores Online stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Hair Removal, Pigmentation & Tattoo Removal, Body Shaping & Tightening, Skin rejuvenation, Acne Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Health Supplements, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Dental Implants, Dental Bridges and Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, Dental Lasers, Dental Veneers, Bonding Agents),By End User (Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), Geography Forecast till 2026

Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others), By Cosmetic Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Nail Care, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cosmeceuticals-market-9675