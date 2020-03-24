NYSE: EVH Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: EVH shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 8, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Evolent Health, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants mispresented and failed to disclose that Evolent's partnership model did not align the Company's interests with those of its partners, as the model was designed to inflate the Company's revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its operating partners such as Passport, that Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan was becoming increasingly unsustainable, that Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees and money, to such an extent that University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan was left on the verge of insolvency, that University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan t was conducting a bidding process for several months to sell itself to prevent liquidation, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



