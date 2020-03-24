Market Overview

Takasago International Corporation Unifies IP Management Globally with ANAQUA

Globe Newswire  
March 24, 2020 7:00am   Comments
BOSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the world leader in flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients, Takasago International Corporation, has selected ANAQUA software and services to enhance the efficiency of its global IP management.

Established in Japan in 1920, Takasago has an extensive international IP portfolio of patents and trademarks covering all aspects of flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients. Through the agreement, Takasago leverages ANAQUA software and services globally. The ANAQUA platform serves as Takasago's centralized IP management system, bringing critical support for and greater efficiency to the company's innovation life-cycle management. With ANAQUA, Takasago can enhance its patent and trademark management and monetization, simplify contract management, improve internal and outside counsel collaboration, support patent annuity and trademark renewal payment services, as well as better forecast and manage IP financials. 

"We are excited to be working closely with Takasago to provide them with an integrated IP management system that will support and enhance their global innovation and operational excellence," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Anaqua is honored to welcome Takasago to our client community. Their joining reflects our continued growth as a global IP management provider and our industry expertise in the APAC region." 

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Takasago

Takasago International Corporation is a leading company in the flavors, fragrances, and aroma ingredients industry established in 1920. For more information visit takasago.com.

