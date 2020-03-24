Lawsuit for Investors in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: IFF shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.



On August 12, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Frutarom had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine, that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments, that, as a result, Frutarom's financial results were materially overstated, that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny, that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

