Netreo Strengthens Leadership Team and Expands Geographic Coverage to Drive Growth

Irvine, CA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT management and one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies, today announced that it has strengthened the leadership team and launched Netreo UK Limited to continue to accelerate the company's growth. Ged Caldwell, most recently from Data Intensity, and formerly a transformational leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microfocus, joins Netreo as chief revenue officer (CRO).

"We are delighted to boost the leadership team to extend our reach into new markets and continue to drive accelerated growth," said Jasmin Young, Netreo CEO, "Ged has served customers in this market for more than 25 years and provides the knowledge and experience to help take Netreo to the next level. Ged is uniquely positioned to help us bring Netreo's innovation to the global market, and accelerate our growth in the U.K."



About Ged Caldwell, CRO

Ged Caldwell has joined Netreo as CRO after more than 25 years serving in strategic, sales, business development and operational leadership roles for leading technology organizations and ground-breaking software and services companies. Prior to joining Netreo, Ged built and managed large, high-growth technology sales organizations in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microfocus and Data Intensity and lived and worked in Singapore, Australia, the U.S.A, and the U.K. Ged specializes in leading global direct and indirect field sales teams, services teams and business development organizations with a focus on helping customers across all market sizes, segments, and geographies. Ged holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Liverpool University, England.

"I'm thrilled to join such a talented team at Netreo to build on an impressive foundation of innovation and customer excellence. It is rare to find a company whose customers are delighted with all aspects of the technology, delivery and after sales support; Netreo is an incredible opportunity for new customers." said Ged Caldwell, CRO. "I am excited to extend Netreo's channels into new markets and countries like the U.K., where customer success is king, and I'm delighted that for every employee in Netreo, the customer always comes first."

About Netreo

Netreo's award-winning full-stack IT management products are widely deployed by enterprises, and these products now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

