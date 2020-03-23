Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Saputo Inc.: Conference call to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on activities

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2020 6:34pm   Comments
Share:

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-800-954-0688
    Please dial-in approximately ten minutes before the call.

  • To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10559  

Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21955749).
     
  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Calendar of Events".

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga