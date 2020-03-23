Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Report 2019 Annual Results on March 25, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 following the close of the markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the call.

To register for the call and access dial-in information, please visit https://bit.ly/2QF4Nbv.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is a Canada-based asset manager created to source and execute on credit investment opportunities in North America. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company intends to actively source, evaluate, underwrite, monitor, and primarily invest in additional loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in MLC or in any fund or other investment vehicle.

For additional information, contact:

Ted Gilpin
Chief Financial Officer
Ted.Gilpin@mountlogancapital.ca
(212) 891-5007

Mount Logan Capital Inc.
365 Bay Street, Suite 800
Toronto, ON M5H 2V1

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga