Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Report 2019 Annual Results on March 25, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 following the close of the markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the call.



To register for the call and access dial-in information, please visit https://bit.ly/2QF4Nbv.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is a Canada-based asset manager created to source and execute on credit investment opportunities in North America. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company intends to actively source, evaluate, underwrite, monitor, and primarily invest in additional loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in MLC or in any fund or other investment vehicle.

For additional information, contact:

Ted Gilpin

Chief Financial Officer

Ted.Gilpin@mountlogancapital.ca

(212) 891-5007

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1