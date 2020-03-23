CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CARLOS CAMPOY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced the appointment of Carlos Campoy as senior vice president and chief financial officer.



"Carlos brings to CytomX a broad range of global financial expertise within the healthcare industry that will be of great value to us as we continue to build our company," said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. "In addition, Carlos' technical, strategic and leadership experience further strengthens the CytomX team and builds upon several key recent appointments. The team and I look forward to working closely with Carlos in advancing our vision and mission of developing innovative new treatment options for patients with cancer."

Mr. Campoy brings over 30 years of financial and leadership experience, the majority from publicly held companies within the healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, Mr. Campoy held the position of chief financial officer at Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which was acquired in October 2019 by Lundbeck A/S, where he led the finance organization and readied the company for commercial launch of its lead program, eptinezumab, a recently approved treatment for the prevention of migraine. Prior to Alder, Mr. Campoy held the role of vice president of finance, international at Allergan plc. Prior to joining Allergan, over the course of an 18-year tenure at Eli Lilly and Company, Mr. Campoy held senior financial leadership positions including most recently as chief financial officer of Eli Lilly Japan K.K. Mr. Campoy received his M.B.A. in Finance and Decision Information Systems from Indiana University and his B.S. in Management from Faculdade C.C. Administracao de Tupa, in São Paulo, Brazil. Mr. Campoy holds a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation.

"I am excited to be joining CytomX as the company's Probody portfolio continues to mature and advance to address important areas of unmet medical need in cancer," said Mr. Campoy. "I look forward to making significant contributions to the company's strategic, financial and operational initiatives as we continue to build a top-tier organization."

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets and potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets. Five novel drug-candidates utilizing our Probody technology are in the clinic, with three in Phase 2 studies and two in Phase 1 studies. These clinical programs include cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072) and two CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic candidates partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS-986249 and BMS-986288). The CytomX clinical stage pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugate product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .



CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of CytomX's or any of its collaborative partners' product candidates, administered separately or in combination and the potential benefits or applications of CytomX's Probody platform technology. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX's novel Probody Platform technology; five product candidates under CytomX's Probody platform are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ckeenan@cytomx.com

650-383-0823

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e5a03c-5d49-43ac-87c7-10969d380c2c