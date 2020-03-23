Market Overview

M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price.

Distributions are payable April 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2020.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company's investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details  
   
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
   
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020
   
Record Date: March 31, 2020
   
Payable Date: April 9, 2020
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com

