COMMERCE SPLIT: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2020.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company's investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.



The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.



Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500 Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020 Record Date: March 31, 2020 Payable Date: April 9, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.commercesplit.com

info@quadravest.com