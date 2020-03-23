Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2020.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The net asset value per unit of the Company as at March 13, 2020 was $11.64. No regular monthly distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50. The Company's investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.64 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.04.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Payable Date: April 9, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga