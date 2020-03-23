US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp. ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06025 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable April 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2020.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company's investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06025 Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020 Record Date: March 31, 2020 Payable Date: April 9, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com