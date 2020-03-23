Market Overview

Glen Eagle Resources Secures Financing & Concludes Strategic Acquisition

Globe Newswire  
March 23, 2020 9:00am   Comments
MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") a Canadian based company is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to secure an operating line of credit and has completed a strategic acquisition of a mining concession located in one of the best gold bearing and mining friendly regions of Honduras.

Information regarding the operating line of credit and the acquisition will be released in a timely manner and subject to TSX approval.

About Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc is a junior mining company currently focused on custom milling at its gold processing plant in Honduras. The Company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in both the Moose Lake phosphate property located near Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada and La Cobra property located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

Glen Eagle is one of the oldest junior mining company listed on the TSX venture incorporated in 1984.

For more information on Glen Eagle Resources Inc., please visit www.gleneagleresources.ca

Jean Labrecque, President
Glen Eagle Resources Inc
Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308
4710 St-Antoine Street
Montreal (Quebec)
Canada
Tel : 514-808-9807

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian Dollars.

Primary Logo

