FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Health Solutions Practice

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the expansion of its Health Solutions practice with the recent addition of five U.S.-based professionals, including Senior Managing Director Bruce Hallowell and Managing Directors Kathleen Fitzgerald , Lucy Lee , Michael Moran and Pam Robertson.



"The healthcare industry is increasingly challenged by operational and regulatory demands, higher risks of compliance and pressures for fundamental realignment and improved value," said Charles Overstreet , Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. "The appointments of Bruce, Kathy, Lucy, Michael and Pam represent our commitment to enhancing the breadth and depth of our Health Solutions capabilities, so we're better equipped to help clients navigate their ever-evolving challenges. It is my pleasure to welcome them to the team."

Mr. Hallowell, based in Charlotte, brings more than 40 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management, patient access, medical records, revenue strategies and patient accounts. He has significant management experience in system strategies, system implementations, pre-registration, insurance verification/authorization, registration, billing and collections. Mr. Hallowell is a nationally recognized expert in revenue cycle operations and the establishment of central business offices. He has designed and implemented systems and processes to maximize revenue cycle benefits and has served as Vice President of Revenue Cycle for three large integrated delivery networks.

Ms. Fitzgerald, based in Washington, D.C., has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, serving the needs of publicly traded organizations, health systems, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories and large physician enterprises. She specializes in the assessment, development and support of healthcare regulatory compliance programs and with the handling of government investigations and federal enforcement matters. She previously served as Chief Counsel for the nation's largest laboratory accrediting organization and as Chief Compliance Officer for a large national clinical laboratory.

Ms. Lee, based in Atlanta, brings 23 years of experience in healthcare management and consulting with a focus on performance improvement. She has specific expertise in perioperative and procedural services, clinical resource management, process re-engineering, physician engagement, clinical and business intelligence. Ms. Lee has served a wide variety of acute care institutions in the teaching, community, integrated delivery network and for-profit sectors.

Mr. Moran, based in Washington, D.C., has more than 24 years of experience in clinical and leadership roles and specializes in healthcare operations, physician/hospital integration strategies, compensation modeling and physician practice management. He most recently served as a Vice President for Inova Health System and Chief Operating Officer for Inova Medical Group. Mr. Moran has extensive experience developing patient-centric organizational cultures that drive employee engagement, quality care, patient safety and patient engagement.

Ms. Robertson, based in Charlotte, has more than 40 years of healthcare experience. She combines her diverse background in healthcare operations, organizational strategy and change management with hands-on experience driving operational effectiveness, financial improvements, organizational change and stakeholder engagement. Ms. Robertson has held several leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer in various hospitals, integrated delivery systems and large health systems.

