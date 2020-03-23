Myriad Announces Board of Directors Leadership Transition

S. Louise Phanstiel Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors;

John T. Henderson, M.D., to Remain on the Board

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced today that S. Louise Phanstiel has been appointed as chair of the Board of Directors. John T. Henderson, M.D., will remain on the Board of Directors.

"I would like to thank John for his numerous contributions to Myriad as chair of the board. Under his tenure, Myriad has undergone dramatic diversification and growth," said S. Louise Phanstiel, chair of the Board of Directors at Myriad Genetics. "I look forward to working with the board and management team at Myriad Genetics to ensure we maintain our global leadership in precision medicine."

"This change in the leadership of the board is a reflection of the changing environment in which Myriad Genetics operates. While the company remains focused on providing critical health care information for the patient, there also is a need to ensure optimization of the processes which ensure efficient delivery of results, while managing business operations effectively. I have every confidence that the business experience that Louise brings to her new role will enable Myriad Genetics to meet these demands," said Dr. Henderson.

Ms. Phanstiel has served as a director of Myriad Genetics since September 2009, as chair of the Audit Committee since November 2009 and as a member of the Nominating and Governance committee. Her life science experience includes having previously served on the boards of Verastem, Inc. and Inveresk Research Group, Inc.

Ms. Phanstiel's work experience in managed care includes several positions at Anthem, Inc. formerly WellPoint, Inc., including president, specialty products, chief of staff to the chairman and CEO and chief accounting officer. Prior to WellPoint, Inc. she was partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, formerly Coopers and Lybrand LLP.

Ms. Phanstiel currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Syracuse University and Southampton Hospital Association.

