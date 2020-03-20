Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Simmons First National Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 20, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC) today announced it expects to release first quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.  Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 21.  Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 5979394.  In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.   The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga