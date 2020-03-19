Market Overview

Centerra Gold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
March 19, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX:CG) will host a conference call and webcast to present its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 10:00 a.m.  (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 26, 2020.  The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

  • North American participants should dial the toll-free number 1-800-952-1797. 
  • International participants may access the call at +1-416-641-6701.              
  • The conference call will also be broadcast live by Intrado and can be accessed at Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com.
  • Presentation slides of the fourth quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, April 2, 2020.  The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21953022.  In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold's website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia.  Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey.  Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG.  The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information:
John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1953
john.pearson@centerragold.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b01d517-0a0f-4b37-aa79-6f5d15371c74 

