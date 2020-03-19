Market Overview

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 19, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about May 8, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2020.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank.  NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and a loan production office in New City, New York.

Contact:
Kenneth A. Martinek
Chairman and CEO
Telephone:  (914) 684-2500

