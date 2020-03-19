Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Welcomes New Board Member Christopher Satterfield

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. ("TB2"), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, and creating unique educational opportunities and scholarships for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation. TB2 is pleased to announce the appointment of new Board of Directors member, Christopher Satterfield.

Mr. Satterfield, Senior Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at First Western Trust, has been in the financial services industry for over twenty years serving high net-worth professionals, business owners, families and non-profit organizations. Chris earned a B.A. in Business Administration, is a Certified Financial Planner Practitioner (CFP®), Certified Wealth Strategist (CWS®), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®), and is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®). Christopher served as Specialist E-4 Combat Infantry Medic in the United States Army – Arizona Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge.

Satterfield commented, "I recognize and respect the history of Thunderbird Field II and its military heritage, and appreciate the opportunity to more actively serve the local community. Honoring individuals' professional pursuits in the aviation field through scholarships is a great responsibility and honor I celebrate."

Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President of TB2, stated, "Chris' excessive experience as a veteran and businessman will greatly enhance the functionality of the TB2 Board of Directors. We look forward to Chris' ideas, energy and contributions to the TB2 mission."

The TB2 Board of Directors is comprised of a dynamic group of accomplished individuals who provide business, financial and non-profit management expertise. Current board members include Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President, TB2; Scott Weber, Managing Member, Constant Concepts; Art Buck, Associate Broker & Realtor, ReMax Platinum Living; Gunnar Buzzard, President & CEO, Systems Integration Plus; Joell Adams, Accountant, CFA Consultants, LLC; and Lucia Del Vecchio, Co-Owner, Payroll Vault.

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, The Miller Group, was re-appointed by TB2's Chairman & President, Steve Ziomek, with the Board of Directors' approval, to the positions of Chairman of the Advisory Board and Chairman of the Scholarship Committee.

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (SDL). TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org .

Contact:

Steve Ziomek

Chairman & President

ziomek.steve@gmail.com

480.664.6604

Rudy R. Miller

Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee

rrmiller@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505

