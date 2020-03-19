EGIA Announces Star-Studded Line-up of Speakers for October EPIC2020 Conference

Sacramento, CA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) has officially announced the full presenter line-up for the 2020 edition of its acclaimed annual conference for home services contractors. EPIC2020, taking place at Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 1-2, will feature an unprecedented line-up of celebrities, influential public figures and leading industry experts.

EPIC2020 will be EGIA's first live event of the season, following the cancellation of spring educational workshops out of an abundance of caution in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. After the successful sold-out events in 2018 and 2019, EPIC2020 will carry over the favorite elements of previous EPIC conferences, but will up-the-ante across the board, most notably with four renowned celebrity keynote presentations that will deliver international name recognition along with decades of expertise in business development, team-building and leadership.

Jon Taffer, business turnaround expert and the executive producer and host of TV's Bar Rescue, will kick things off Thursday, October 1, with a high-energy presentation on "raising the bar" in one's own business. He will be followed that afternoon by the Passing Zone, a comedy-juggling duo that has been featured on America's Got Talent and The Tonight Show, who will deliver a highly entertaining presentation that demonstrates the importance of teamwork, collaboration and execution.

On Friday, October 2, the powerful line-up of speakers will continue, first with legendary airline pilot Captain "Sully" Sullenberger. A retired United States Air Force fighter pilot and commercial airline captain, Capt. Sullenberger is best known for the world famous "Miracle on the Hudson," in which he piloted a US Airways flight that had lost both engines after a bird strike to a safe landing on the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 people aboard. The remarkable story was later the basis for the Oscar-nominated major motion picture Sully, where the role of Capt. Sullenberger was played by Tom Hanks. At EPIC2020, Capt. Sullenberger will draw from his heroic story to illustrate lessons on leading by example to create high-performing teams.

Rounding out the keynote speakers is New York Times bestselling author and Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (Obama Administration) Daymond John. As the founder of FUBU and original cast member of ABC's Emmy Award-winning series Shark Tank, John will close out the conference talking about his Five Shark Points: Fundamentals for Business and Life, where he will detail his incredible story that's seen him go from working for $2 per hour at the age of 10 to help support his family to amassing a business empire which has eclipsed more than $6 billion in global retail sales.

In between the celebrity keynotes, 12 unique breakout sessions will be delivered by leading contracting business experts and other thought leaders who have helped elevate brands such as Hard Rock Cafe and Southwest Airlines. These breakout sessions will take a deep dive into topics such as sales, marketing, customer service, company culture and more.

"We feel we've assembled the best agenda and lineup of speakers the home services industry has ever seen in a single event," said Bruce Matulich, CEO of EGIA. "Each presenter brings a unique viewpoint from their own industry, yet they all have one thing in common – they know what it takes to reach the very peaks of their professions."

In addition to all of the educational presentations, EPIC2020 will offer unrivaled networking opportunities, a best-in-class exhibitor show and unforgettable parties for which EGIA's EPIC conference series has become known.

Registration for this fall's EPIC2020 is now open to the general public. For full event details and to secure your spot before it sells out, visit EPIC2020Event.com.

About the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA)

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry's most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 250,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $4.5 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at www.egia.org.

Lucas Ehrbar, Manager of Communications & Marketing Partnerships EGIA 5037806045 lehrbar@egia.org