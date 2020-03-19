Obitx Inc., 49% Owned by mCig, Inc., Received FINRA Approval for Trading Symbol (OBTX)

JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE â€“ mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) approved electronic quotation on the OTC Bulletin Board of common shares of OBITX Inc, under the symbol OBTX. MCIG Inc, owns 49% of Obitx Inc.



Recently satisfying all requirements of rule 15c2-11, OBTX has been granted a symbol to be listed on the OTC Markets making the company stock more attractive to potential investors and increasing visibility within U.S. equity markets. We are pleased to announce that all financials will be updated very shortly, and that the company has started negotiations for potential acquisitions that we believe will bring immediate revenues. We will be laying out an exciting plan very soon regarding the future direction of the company.

"We are looking forward to the new opportunities that come with OBTX finally satisfying the regulatory process. Now is the time to be excited about the future of the company which will be laid out more specifically in the coming weeks," stated Paul Rosenberg of MCIG Inc.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg,Â TheStreet.com . For more information, visitÂ www.mciggroup.com .

