TLRY INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tilray, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TLRY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tilray securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated; (2) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 2, 2020, Tilray announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, which fell significantly short of consensus estimates and included a net loss of $219.1 million for the quarter, a $112 million impairment charge related to assets, and a $68 million inventory write-down.Â On this news, Tilray's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 15.18%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you suffered a loss in Tilray you have until May 5, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

