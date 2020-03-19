Inventor of the Infomercial and Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington Joins Goldenseed Advisory Board

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenseed , a California lifestyle hemp and CBD brand and cultivator, today announced that internationally-recognized businessman, entrepreneur and inaugural Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, is joining its Advisory Board, effective immediately. Harrington has also invested in the company, his first investment in the hemp/CBD industry after being pitched by dozens of other companies in the space.



An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, Harrington has enabled countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales.

"Goldenseed is a pioneer within the hemp and CBD space that is well positioned for high growth due to its carefully planned management for each step of the supply chain. I'm very excited to join the team and leverage my knowledge for effectively bringing retail products to market," said Harrington. "I think Goldenseed is well positioned for success due to its strong management, commitment to quality products, and corporate infrastructure. I am thrilled to be involved!"

Goldenseed is providing everyday consumers and fans of the brand with an opportunity to invest early and grow with the company and the hemp/CBD industry as a whole. Goldenseed is selling up to $10 million of common stock at a price of $10 per share, with a minimum investment of as little as $100 per investor. Investment is done at http://bit.ly/2IW4q8a and investors can pay with debit and credit cards.

"We're honored to have Kevin join our growing family of investors and advisors," said Scott Goldie, CEO and co-founder of Goldenseed. "His extensive experience in supporting entrepreneurs and bringing retail products to market on a national and global scale are great assets to add to our team as we look to expand our footprint in the high-growth hemp/CBD industry. We are also excited for our shareholders who recognize Kevin's abilities and have continued to demonstrate ongoing and vocal support for the Goldenseed brand."

Kevin Harrington is joining a diverse family of more than 1,000 Goldenseed investors which includes athletes, musicians, artists, actors and everyday people sharing a common belief in the brand and the momentum of the hemp and CBD industry. To hear more on why Kevin and several others chose to invest, please visit: http://bit.ly/2IW4q8a .

