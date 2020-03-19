Licensing Leadership Summit is Rescheduled to November 5 and 6

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of growing concerns and risks associated with the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Licensing Leadership Summit is rescheduled for November 5 and 6. The Licensing Leadership Summit, which was originally set to take place March 16 and 17, will still be held at the same location, the Hilton Midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York.

The decision to postpone the Licensing Leadership Summit, which is organized by the Global Licensing Group (GLG) at Informa Markets, follows guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and careful consideration from Informa Markets' Managed Postponement Program. As the health and safety of our attendees, speakers, staff, and the surrounding community is the utmost priority, the GLG has concluded that rescheduling Licensing Leadership Summit to a later date is a vital choice given recent COVID-19 developments in New York City and the surrounding areas.

"Attendees can be assured that we are committed to bringing the same high-quality Licensing Leadership Summit to New York this fall," said Anna Knight, Vice President of the Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "We believe the Summit remains a premier opportunity for the licensing industry to meet as one to work through challenges and build the future of the industry, thus, we will proceed with the event in a safe manner later in the year. At this time, our thoughts are with those that have been directly and indirectly affected by COVID-19."

Speakers from Netflix, Buzzfeed, UTA, and more, have already confirmed their continued participation including:

Michelle King, Director of Inclusion, Netflix, and author of the new book, The Fix

Keynote: A Culture of Equality

Eric Karp, Senior Vice President, Brand Licensing, BuzzFeed

Session: How Social Media is Driving Products

Terése Whitehead, Senior Manager, Sponsorships and Operations, Player Services, NFLPA

Session: The Athlete Influencer Difference

Blippi, also known as Stevin John, YouTube star

Session: Digital Talent: The Future

Sid Kaufman, Licensing Agent, UTA

Session: Digital Talent: The Future

Robin Sayetta, Associate Director of Licensing and Partnerships, MoMA

Session: Different by Design: MoMA's Modern Approach to Museum Licensing



The Licensing Leadership Summit website will remain updated and we will communicate any significant changes to the speakers, attendees, and partners directly. The Global Licensing Group appreciates everyone's understanding and willingness to adapt to change during this unprecedented global situation.

We strongly urge all customers to refer to the guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and local/national public health authorities to keep yourself and others healthy.



Thank you for your support.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.