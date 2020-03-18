Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of SB ONE, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, AVX, and Front Yard on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Buyer: Provident Financial Services

On March 12, 2020 SB One announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Provident for approximately $208.9 million. Per the merger agreement SB One's stockholders will receive 1.357 shares of Provident common stock for each share of SB One common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Buyer: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

On March 16, 2020 Tetraphase announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by AcelRx for approximately $14.4 million plus a contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $12.5 million if XERAVA reaches certain net sales milestones starting in 2021. Per the merger agreement Tetraphase's stockholders will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx common stock plus their share of the CVR for each share of Tetraphase common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

Buyer: Kyocera Corporation

On February 21, 2020 AVX announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Kyocera. Per the merger agreement AVX stockholders will receive $21.75 in cash for each share of AVX common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

Buyer: Amherst Residential, LLC

On February 18, 2020 Front Yard announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Amherst Residential. Per the merger agreement Front Yard stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.