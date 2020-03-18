Questex Cancels International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) Chicago Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

IECSC Chicago Reconvenes in April 2021



NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the parent company of International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) , today announces the event will be forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IECSC Chicago and the co-located America's Beauty Show (ABS) were originally scheduled to run April 18-20, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

"We are facing an unprecedented health situation. The Federal government has asked that no more than ten people gather in one place due to COVID-19, and the Governor of Illinois has issued Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamations declaring a state of emergency and prohibiting gatherings of more than 1,000 persons in any location. Under these circumstances, we are forced to cancel IECSC Chicago. We recognize that a tremendous amount of work the community has put into preparing for the event – from exhibit booths, to speaker presentations and entertainment programs," said Paul Miller, CEO of IECSC Chicago parent company, Questex. "The health and safety of the spa and wellness community, and the broader community, is of the upmost importance and it makes the event cancellation unavoidable."

IECSC Chicago is the Midwest's leading spa and wellness show. It attracts top manufacturers and suppliers in the spa and wellness markets and draws thousands of industry professionals each year. In addition to 50+ cutting-edge education classes including advanced business seminars and makeup workshops, IECSC Chicago attendees purchase products from hundreds of exhibitors and gain unlimited connections over three-days.

While we'll miss seeing attendees at IECSC Chicago, all registered attendees can credit their passes to attend IECSC Las Vegas, scheduled to take place June 27-29, 2020 in Las Vegas; IECSC New York, which has been rescheduled to take place August 1-3, 2020 in New York City; or IECSC Florida November 15-16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.iecsc.com .

All registered exhibitors of IECSC Chicago can credit their exhibit space to attend an upcoming IECSC event. For additional information, contact Kathy Gruttadauria at kgruttadauria@questex.com .

IECSC Chicago and the co-located ABS will reconvene April 17-19, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

For additional information about IECSC Chicago, visit www.iecscchicago.com . For additional information on ABS, visit americasbeautyshow.com .

