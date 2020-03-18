Global Leaders in Supply Chain Solutions Become Incoraâ„¢

VALENCIA, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair today announced the new, merged company's official brand name, Incoraâ„¢, and unveiled its logo. The company is one of the world's leading providers of comprehensive supply chain management services to the aerospace, defense and other industries. Incora reflects the company's commitment to its customers' mission-critical work â€“ both in choice of name and brand identity.



Incora is built on more than 100 years of combined supply chain expertise and delivery performance, as evidenced by Wesco Aircraft's and Pattonair's strong leadership and position in the market. With a solid foundation in the aerospace and defense market, Incora now serves industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceuticals and beyond. Incora manages all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services.

"From delivering our wide portfolio of products directly to production lines with just-in-time service to creating accurate forecasts that help drive working capital down, Incora focuses on meeting our customers' daily supply chain needs so they can focus on what they do best," says Incora Chief Executive Officer Todd Renehan. "The essence of our new name, Incora, means that we are connected to, or incorporated in, our customers' businesses and operations."

Incora is dedicated to understanding customer needs and providing innovative new products, services and customized solutions that deliver on its brand promise of reducing complexity and increasing reliability for customers. The company also remains committed to being the preferred partner to its suppliers and employer of choice for its colleagues, offering new opportunities for growth with Incora.

"Though this is just the beginning for our unified company, our commitment to innovation and the development of sophisticated offerings to meet an increasing array of challenges remains unwavering," says Incora President Wayne Hollinshead. "Incora is synonymous with innovation, meticulous execution and trust, and we are positioned to accelerate and build on leading-edge solutions for the supply chain."

Wesco Aircraft was acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, on January 9, 2020, and at closing combined with Pattonair, an existing portfolio company of Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.

About Incora

Incora, formerly Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceuticals and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Valencia, Calif., with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V , a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund , a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations â€“ a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&OÂ® â€“ acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.