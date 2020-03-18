Market Overview

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2020 8:40am   Comments
Share:

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer 
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com

Primary Logo

