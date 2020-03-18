BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the appointment of Julie Turpin as the new Chief People Officer for the company.

Powell Brown remarked, "We are excited to welcome Julie as our new Chief People Officer for Brown & Brown. Julie has been an integral business leader on our Brown & Brown team since 2012. Julie brings to this position past successes in building teams, recruiting, training, sales, operations management and process improvement. We are confident that her prior experience will enable her to lead and enhance the career opportunities for our current and future teammates."

Julie has over 20 years of experience in executive roles in varied industries with US-based and global operations. Most recently, Julie served as the CEO for the Advocator Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., where she led a team of over 550 teammates providing advocacy services and medicare set-aside services growing those operations both organically and through targeted acquisitions. Prior to that, she was with GCG Risk Management Consultants, as Principal and Head of Operations, and with Marsh USA, as SVP and Head of Operations for Marsh of the Midwest Zone. Julie has a demonstrated track record of building successful, high-performing teams through focus on the wholistic teammate experience to ensure delivery of exceptional customer service. Julie will be based in Brown & Brown's corporate headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some factors include: fluctuations in our stock's market price; fluctuations in operating results and cash flows; general economic conditions around the country; downward commercial property and casualty premium pressures; the effects of legislative and regulatory changes pertaining to the insurance industry, including those relating to coastal property coverages; the competitive environment; and the integration of the Company's operations with those of businesses or assets the Company has acquired or may acquire in the future and the failure to realize the expected benefits of such integration. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770



