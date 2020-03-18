Market Overview

Viela Bio to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results on March 25, 2020

Globe Newswire  
March 18, 2020
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory disease, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating and financial results.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website.  Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 783-8848 (domestic) or (631) 350-0960 (international) and referring to conference ID #: 5057166. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Viela Bio website approximately two hours after the event.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.

Source: Viela Bio

Contacts:

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Chad Rubin
646-378-2947
crubin@soleburytrout.com 

Media:
Solebury Trout
Amy Bonanno
914-450-0349
abonanno@soleburytrout.com

